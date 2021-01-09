Advertisement

Wong, Timberlake lead Miami past NC State, 65-59

Miami's Harlond Beverly (5) steals the ball from North Carolina State's Cam Hayes (3) during...
Miami's Harlond Beverly (5) steals the ball from North Carolina State's Cam Hayes (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close game, defeating North Carolina State 64-59 on Saturday.

Wong had a layup in an 8-0 run inside the last four minutes that put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54. Timberlake capped the run from the foul line with 1:08 to play.

The Wolfpack got a quick 3-pointer from Thomas Allen in the right corner, his fourth, to make it a one-point game. Miami ran the clock down before Wong missed a layup but Timberlake grabbed the rebound and slammed it home. Seconds later he grabbed a Wolfpack miss and was fouled, the freshman calmly making two at the line for a 62-57 lead.

Wong added free throws after N.C. State missed for a 14-3 closing run before DJ Funderburk scored at the buzzer.

The Hurricanes (5-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off losses of 80-78 to Virginia Tech, 66-65 to Clemson and 67-65 to North Carolina.

Allen scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (6-3, 2-2), who played their fourth tight game. Funderburk scored 12 and matched his career-high with 11 rebounds and Devon Daniels added 11. N.C. State’s last three games were decided by a total of 10 points, including two wins.

Miami led 32-31 after a tight first half. Until the closing seconds, Miami’s biggest lead in the second half came after Wong and Timberlake combined for a 7-0 run for a 40-36 lead. In the middle of the half, Daniels and Funderburk combined for 10 points in an 11-0 that gave N.C. State it’s biggest second-half lead at 51-45.

In the second half, Miami shot 52% and made 9 of 12 free throws while the Wolfpack shot 35.5% and was 2 of 6 from the line.

Miami goes to Boston College on Tuesday. N.C. State is scheduled to play at Florida State on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

