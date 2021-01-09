Woman found dead in old Martin Marietta Rock Quarry in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bar disturbance call ended with deputies finding a woman’s body in an old Onslow County rock quarry. Deputies say they were called out to The Country Saloon bar around 10 Wednesday night responding to a woman causing a disturbance at the bar on Catherine’s Lake Road.

When deputies arrived, people at the bar told them the woman causing the disturbance, Crystal Ortiz, had left the bar with a man.

After leaving, Deputies got another call later from the same person at the Country Saloon bar, who said Ortiz was back at the bar, again causing a disturbance.

When deputies returned, they didn’t find Ortiz but talked with the caller about the disturbance.

Deputies then searched for Ortiz and said they found her walking about a mile down the road. When they approached her, deputies said she ran into the woods.

The next day, a family member reported Ortiz missing, and deputies found her body around 5:30 pm Thursday at the old Martin Marietta Rock Quarry. The quarry is between Duffy Field Road, Richlands Highway, and Union Chapel Church Road.

Deputies say Ortiz had attempted to scale a fence leading into the property and fell. According to the autopsy report, she died from the impact.

An investigation is almost complete, except for a toxicology report. But deputies say based on their observation, Ortiz was impaired. The investigation concluded there was no foul play in Crystal Ortiz’s death, and no criminal charges expected.

