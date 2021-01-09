Advertisement

UNC’s game against Clemson Saturday postponed, will play Syracuse Tuesday

Syracuse at UNC Basketball
Syracuse at UNC Basketball(WITN Sports)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Clemson’s men’s basketball games at North Carolina and Syracuse have been postponed, the ACC announced Friday. The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12.

In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for January 2 will now be played on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9, and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM

The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.

