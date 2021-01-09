Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday

Tonight and Sunday

Starry skies with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s are expected tonight. Sunny skies will stick with us Sunday. Highs will hold in the upper 40s. Winds will blow in out of the northwest at 7 to 12 mph.

Next Week

Skies will see increasing clouds later Monday as a weak system approaches from the southwest. Rain showers will return to the East as a low pressure system moves up from the Gulf Monday night into early Tuesday. Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon with a slight temperature boost (back to the mid 50s) as we head through the second half of the week.

River Flood Warnings

River levels are expected to stay high, but slowly fall for the next few days in all areas except the Neuse in Kinston which climb a few inches before cresting Sunday. Dry weather over the weekend will help alleviate some of the river flooding.

Tar River at Greenville

Current: 15.47 ft. (minor flood stage)

Crest: 15.7 ft. (minor flood stage) Saturday morning

Neuse River at Kinston

Current: 18.2 ft. (minor flood stage)

Crest: 19.2 ft. (moderate flood stage) Monday

Contentnea Creek at Hookerton

Current: 14.93 ft. (minor flood stage) and falling