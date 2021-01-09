Advertisement

NCDHHS urges people to stay home

“In the ten months that we have been fighting this pandemic, this is the most worried that I’ve been for our state.”
By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina had 10,028 new coronavirus cases reported Friday with 3,960 currently in the hospital due to the virus and 7,328 deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services held a press conference Friday to update the public on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.

Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 case numbers, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said that she is more worried now than she’s been since the start of the pandemic.

She went on to say that it’s more important now than ever to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Cohen and the coronavirus task force urges the public to stay home unless you have to go out for essential needs.

“The situation is so critical that last week the federal government said that if you were with people that you don’t live with, you should assume that you’ve become infected with COVID,” Dr. Cohen said.

Dr. Cohen sayspiece given the level of viral spread, there’s a high risk that you could potentially have COVID-19 right now and don’t know it.

She said health directors across our state are anxious for more doses of the vaccine, and the Lenoir County Health Department is one of those.

Lenoir County is preparing for a large vaccination event next week to start giving doses out to residents 75 and older.

Dr. Cohen and the Lenoir County Health Department want to remind the public that doses are limited.

So, until you’re able to get the vaccine, Cohen says make sure you are continuing to wear a mask when in public, keep your distance from others and wash your hands to keep yourself and others from getting sick.

If you are a resident of Lenoir County and 75 years in age or older and would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine, call (252)526-4202 or (252)526-4200 ext. 4323.

