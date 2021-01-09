Martin County Sheriff’s Office find ‘trafficking’ amount of drugs during felony traffic stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Stuart woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is facing more charges after deputies found “trafficking,” amounts of drugs in her car.

Deputies tried to stop Brittney Josey, 27, who was driving along Kanner Highway when she refused to pull over and took off, prompting a brief pursuit, the sheriff’s office said.

Once stopped, Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies found crack and powder cocaine in the center console between Josey and another passenger, who was identified as Trevontay Daniels, 37, of Stuart. Deputies said they believe the crack cocaine was recently manufactured.

FELONY TRAFFIC STOP YIELDS SUSPECT WANTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, BUT THAT’S NOT ALL A Stuart... Posted by Martin County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 8, 2021

Deputies said both Josey and Daniels claimed they never saw the drugs and didn’t know they were next to them.

Daniels was charged with trafficking in cocaine and Josey was charged with trafficking in cocaine and fleeing and eluding in addition to charges stemming from her warrant.

