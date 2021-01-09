Advertisement

Local sheriff shares concerns about security breach at the Capitol that turned violent

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lawmakers and law enforcement agencies are calling a recent breach on Capitol Hill a significant security failure.

They say Capitol Police did not adequately prepare to secure the U.S. Capitol and ensure lawmakers’ safety during a protest turned riot on Capitol grounds and inside the Capitol Building Wednesday.

National and local leaders have become vocal about the lack of police response at the Capitol.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance joined the discussion, writing on her personal FaceBook page that “If the people storming the Capitol looked different, the reaction would have been different.”

“At the end of the day, the message is the message, and I said what I said,” said Dance. “I still stick by that.”

She says the march this week was well advertised but not adequately staffed with law enforcement. She says in comparison to past demonstrations last year, such as the George Floyd protests and others, Wednesday’s riot had weaker security.

Dance says law enforcement lacked proper tactical gear, the National Guard’s deployment, and other security measures.

“We need to have a consistent way of policing not only in our communities but in all communities,” Dance explained.

The sheriff hopes there will be additional safeguards in place for the presidential Inauguration.

According to NBC News, the Capitol police chief resigned because of backlash from his handling of the breach.

