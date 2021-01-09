Advertisement

Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A $50,000 grant is heading to Lenoir County Public Schools to help stock food pantries.

The grant was awarded through the national No Kid Hungry program.

It will help stock pantries at middle and high schools.

The money will also provide food for students in need through the weekend.

Child Nutrition Director Danielle Smith says the grant is serving as an expansion effort to bring the same food assistance to older students.

