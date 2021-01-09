Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department is pausing registration for the 75-and-older vaccination event.

Lenoir County government announced due to a positive and overwhelming demand by residents for the COVID-19 vaccine, they have filled all the slots for their event.

The event was set to take place Monday through Friday at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena.

Residents are encouraged to check the Lenoir County Health Department’s Facebook page for more updates on when the vaccine will be available.

“We are thrilled at the response that we’ve had for the vaccine. However, since we have a limited amount of vaccinations, we need to press ‘pause’ until we can catch up,” Lenoir County Health Department Director Pamela Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.