Kinston Police looking for missing 7-year-old taken by his father

Kinston Police are searching for a man who took his 7-year-old son of Bladen County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston Police is searching for a 7-year-old boy who was taken by his father.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Shawn Derrick Robinson, who they say took Rome Robinson, 7, of Bladen County.

The case is under investigation.

Posted by Kinston Police Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rome Robinson or Shawn Derrick Robinson is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line or the Lenoir County Crime Stoppers.

