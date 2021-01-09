Farmville Central and Kinston open hoops season with wins Friday night
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Farmville Central and Kinston varsity basketball teams opened their respective seasons with victories Friday night.
BOYS
Farmville Central 88 - Greene Central 60
Kinston 70 - South Lenoir 38
Parrott Academy 59 - Rocky Mount Academy 56
Goldsboro 79 - Midway 61
Jones Senior 71 - Northside-Pinetown 57
Washington 78 - North Lenoir 71
Croatan 70 - SW Onslow 34
First Flight 69 - Manteo 45
Princeton 71 - Neuse Charter 28
Perquimans 63 - Pasquotank 43
DASH 65 - Greenville Christian 30
Pender 66 - Heide Trask 65
Currituck 51 - Camden County 49
New Life Christian 67 - Living Water 66
GIRLS
Kinston 36 - South Lenoir 25
First Flight 36 - Manteo 27
East Carteret 49 - Richlands 41
North Pitt 79 - West Craven 17
White Oak 62 - Dixon 11
SW Onslow 46 - Croatan 32
