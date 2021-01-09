Farmville Central and Kinston open hoops season with wins Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Both the Farmville Central and Kinston varsity basketball teams opened their respective seasons with victories Friday night.

BOYS

Farmville Central 88 - Greene Central 60

Kinston 70 - South Lenoir 38

Parrott Academy 59 - Rocky Mount Academy 56

Goldsboro 79 - Midway 61

Jones Senior 71 - Northside-Pinetown 57

Washington 78 - North Lenoir 71

Croatan 70 - SW Onslow 34

First Flight 69 - Manteo 45

Princeton 71 - Neuse Charter 28

Perquimans 63 - Pasquotank 43

DASH 65 - Greenville Christian 30

Pender 66 - Heide Trask 65

Currituck 51 - Camden County 49

New Life Christian 67 - Living Water 66

GIRLS

Kinston 36 - South Lenoir 25

First Flight 36 - Manteo 27

East Carteret 49 - Richlands 41

North Pitt 79 - West Craven 17

White Oak 62 - Dixon 11

SW Onslow 46 - Croatan 32

