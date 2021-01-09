ECU students returning for spring semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU students are returning to campus for the spring semester.

The university said they are developing and implementing new policies and procedures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

The duration of classes will return to the normal 15-week semester for Spring 2021.

The Spring 2021 Academic Calendar, published in the fall, remains the same.

All faculty and staff, students and visitors who are on campus are required to wear a mask when in public places and face-to-face meetings.

Other precautions that will be taken will be social distancing and smaller class sizes.

Classes will start on Jan. 19 and finish on April 27.

The university will have no spring break.

Final exams will take place April 29–May 6, and spring commencement is scheduled for Friday, May 7.

