Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to reported cases of COVID-19 in the last two days, Pitt County Schools announced on Saturday.

The school will be closed for face-to-face students.

Pitt County Schools said due to recent reported cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affecting several departments, it will be difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return.

PCS says it will make safety assessments and notify parents and staff of any changes during the week of online schooling.

PCS did not state the number of cases or the identities of any COVID-19 patients.

