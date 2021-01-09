Advertisement

Counselors offer advice on ways to Cope with 2021 distress

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For many the challenges of 2020 are spilling over into 2021.

“We are finding that people are extraordinarily struggling,” said Integrated Family Service’s Keith Hamm.

The deadly virus has led to the loss of jobs, isolation, and more.

“2020 brought all types of issues to our lives,” Hamm said.

A week into 2021, the virus continues to get worse, and the death and destruction this week at the U.S. Capitol only add more despair, but counselors say there are things we can do to feel better.

“Making sure that everybody’s prioritizing time for themselves through different hobbies or interests,” said Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Marcy Arnold with Renewed Wellness Counseling.

While many are challenged with working and keeping an eye on their kids while they learn from home, the key may be routine.

“Sticking to a routine the best that you can for a sense of normalcy. Making sure that you’re reaching out and staying connected to support systems,” Arnold said.

When trying to explain tragic events to kids, she advises careful consideration of the details you share.

“So you have to think about the age and development of the child as to what you share, and also the child’s personality and characteristics,” Arnold said.

If you do find yourself in need of help, she said there is no shame in reaching for a helping hand.

