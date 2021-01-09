Advertisement

After dealing with COVID-19 problems all week, ECU falls to USF, 69-63

USF at ECU Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David Collins registered 16 points as South Florida got past East Carolina 69-63 on Saturday inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates had been dealing and are still dealing with COVID-19 problems within the program.

Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (7-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added 10 points.

Tremont Robinson-White scored a career-high 29 points for the Pirates (7-3, 1-3). Jayden Gardner added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

