Uptown Greenville unveils new art projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You might notice some new artwork on display in Uptown Greenville.

Holly Garriott, the Executive Director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, says there are three new public art projects on display for people to enjoy during the pandemic.

“When we’re all in our homes and not going out that much, public art is such an amazing opportunity because you can get in your car and drive past it or get out of your car and be outside and see it anytime,” said Garriott.

The first project is the First Street Mural created by a black artist group in Pitt County. Each artist got a letter of the phrase “Unite Against Racism” and painted their own interpretation of their experiences about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Down the street off of Cotanche, two traffic control boxes are wrapped in a beautiful design created by one local artist. Lastly, on Dickinson and Ficklen, there is a large-scale mural created by ECU professor by Scott Eagle.

There is another project that will be unveiled at the end of January. It’s located off Cotanche street on the parking deck between 4th and 5th Street. It’s called “Bubbles” and was created by an ECU student.

