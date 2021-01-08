UNC-Chapel Hill sets three-week delay for in-person learning

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system says it is delaying the start of in-person undergraduate classes for the spring semester.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced on Thursday that while classes will begin on Jan. 19, as scheduled, it is delaying the start of in-person undergraduate classes for three weeks, citing record cases of COVID-19, and record hospitalizations in North Carolina and around the country.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said only a limited number of undergraduate courses were planned for in-person instruction. The chancellor says start dates for graduate and professional programs may vary and all programs have the option of starting remotely.

