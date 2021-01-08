Town of Duck has new town manager

Advertisement

Town of Duck appoints new Town Manager Drew Havens(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -The town of Duck on the Outer Banks has a new town manager. The town council voted unanimously for Drew Havens to take the role.

Havens brings over 20 years of management experience, recently working in the town of Apex.

He also had an early career in public safety as a police officer and firefighter.

Havens is replacing former Town Manager Christopher Layton, who resigned seven months ago. Havens first day on the job is February 15th.

