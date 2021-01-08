Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Nurses need help”: State nurses association calls on governor for stronger action
16-year-old, Nandy Clayton.
Human trafficking victim identified and being remembered
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week