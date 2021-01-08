Advertisement

State prison leaders consider incentives for inmates to get COVID vaccine

State prison leaders consider incentives for inmates to get COVID vaccine
State prison leaders consider incentives for inmates to get COVID vaccine(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Top North Carolina prison officials are discussing offering incentives to inmates who decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee, increased visitation privileges are among the options they are considering.

Governor Roy Cooper and top public health officials have rejected the idea of implementing financial incentives statewide.

They say, vaccine hesitancy has proven high among nursing home residents though. That’s why residents and workers are being paid to take a COVID-19 vaccine in some of the state’s long-term care facilities.

The added incentives come as the state sees its highest levels of COVID spread yet. Governor Cooper has extended a modified stay-at-home order for the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Nurses need help”: State nurses association calls on governor for stronger action
16-year-old, Nandy Clayton.
Human trafficking victim identified and being remembered
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Cases rise over 11,000 in one day, more deaths in the East reported
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries