State prison leaders consider incentives for inmates to get COVID vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Top North Carolina prison officials are discussing offering incentives to inmates who decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee, increased visitation privileges are among the options they are considering.

Governor Roy Cooper and top public health officials have rejected the idea of implementing financial incentives statewide.

They say, vaccine hesitancy has proven high among nursing home residents though. That’s why residents and workers are being paid to take a COVID-19 vaccine in some of the state’s long-term care facilities.

The added incentives come as the state sees its highest levels of COVID spread yet. Governor Cooper has extended a modified stay-at-home order for the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.