Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a 15-year-old who was last seen in Edenton.

Corey Holcomb, who goes by Jay, was last seen on Pima Trail in Edenton, according to Chowan County deputies.

Holcomb is 4′6″, 91 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray bleached shirt with a polar bear on the front, black joggers and gray tennis shoes.

Deputies believe he is headed south, possibly on a bike.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement.

