Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old in Chowan County

Corey Holcomb, who goes by Jay, was last seen on Pima Trail in Edenton, according to Chowan...
Corey Holcomb, who goes by Jay, was last seen on Pima Trail in Edenton, according to Chowan County deputies.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a 15-year-old who was last seen in Edenton.

Corey Holcomb, who goes by Jay, was last seen on Pima Trail in Edenton, according to Chowan County deputies.

Holcomb is 4′6″, 91 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray bleached shirt with a polar bear on the front, black joggers and gray tennis shoes.

Deputies believe he is headed south, possibly on a bike.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Nurses need help”: State nurses association calls on governor for stronger action
16-year-old, Nandy Clayton.
Human trafficking victim identified and being remembered
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Cases rise over 11,000 in one day, more deaths in the East reported
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries