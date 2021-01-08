Saving Graces: Victoria

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Victoria.

Volunteers say she loves a good nap and her favorite place to sleep is on someone’s shoulder. They say she’s very social, gets along well with other cats and is very affectionate.

Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment only. If you’re interested in adopting Victoria or any of the other cats at Saving Graces, click here.

