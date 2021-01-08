Advertisement

Protesters from NC share experience at Capitol during riot

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many attended the march outside of the United States Capitol Wednesday that escalated into violence and lawlessness, including a father and daughter from Mount Olive, who were not part of the violence and say the reality of what happened is still sinking in.

“I would just have no idea, no clue...that my fellow patriots would go into the Capitol there and create chaos,” said the father, Karl Reimers. “I had no, no inkling that would be the case.”

He says he and his daughter Anna were there for President Trump’s speech. They say they were just leaving when rioters began to storm the Capitol.

The rioters swarmed the building, breaking, stealing, vandalizing, and prompting Congress to evacuate to a safer place.

“I did smell or get some like tear gas in my eyes,” Anna Reimers remembered before she left.

Though the father says what happened is not representative of all people that were there, the breach still marks a shocking moment for the country.

Despite the riot, Congress went on to certify the results electing Joe Biden as the next president.

