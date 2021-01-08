Advertisement

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1 billion for weekend drawings

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1 billion
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1 billion(NC Lottery)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots add up to nearly $1 billion dollars in this weekend’s drawings.

The estimated annuity jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is $510 million. If won, it would be the 8th-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is $377.4 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing stands at an estimated $470 million as an annuity prize, or $362.7 million cash.

If won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball game history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018.

You can watch the Mega Millions Friday night and the Powerball Saturday night at 11:00 p.m. right before WITN News.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside

Latest News

UNC Chapel Hill
UNC-Chapel Hill sets three-week delay for in-person learning
Ray'shawn Gerard Vredenburg
Remains of a missing New Bern man found, suspect arrested
Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility
Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility
Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays
Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed