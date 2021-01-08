Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $1 billion for weekend drawings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots add up to nearly $1 billion dollars in this weekend’s drawings.

The estimated annuity jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is $510 million. If won, it would be the 8th-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is $377.4 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing stands at an estimated $470 million as an annuity prize, or $362.7 million cash.

If won, this would be the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball game history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018.

You can watch the Mega Millions Friday night and the Powerball Saturday night at 11:00 p.m. right before WITN News.

