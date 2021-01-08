Advertisement

Lenoir County begins COVID vaccinations for residents 75+

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina is now moving to COVID-19 vaccinations for some of the most vulnerable people in our community, those 75 years old and older.

Lenoir County starts Monday, giving its most senior residents COVID vaccines. The vaccine clinic is being held at the Lenoir County Livestock Arena off Highway 55, just north of Kinston.

Lenoir County Health Department employees will administer the vaccine in a drive-thru style where residents don’t have to get out of their cars. Lenoir County Health Department Director Pam Brown says they received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will vaccinate as many people as possible next week.

A Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputy drove up to the livestock arena location and demonstrated the drive-thru vaccination car line-up.

“We are really excited to have this new tool. We knew it was coming but didn’t know when. But to have a vaccine is a gift, and we are happy to do what we can to get this out to the community,” Brown said.

Pam Brown, Lenoir County Health Department Director

Brown says if you want to get the vaccine, and you are 75 and older, you should call 252-526-4202 or 252-526-4200 extension 4323 and leave a message.

Health department employees will call you back and schedule an appointment. They say, if they can’t get you scheduled for Monday’s clinic, don’t worry, they have more vaccination clinics coming soon.

