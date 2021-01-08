Advertisement

Jones County Phase 1A vaccinations underway

Health officials say they got the vaccine when larger counties did, but fewer staff led to a slower rollout.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Smaller, rural counties are seeing a colder vaccine rollout.

Jones County health officials say they received their doses of the Moderna vaccine on December 22, just like larger health departments in the east.

But, while those larger counties were able to jump on vaccinating frontline workers practically immediately, Jones County only just this week began giving shots to those in Phase 1A.

Health officials say it’s because their smaller staff size and a desire to, of course, not waste a single dose, didn’t allow them to.

The county is only vaccinating people in increments of ten per day, and is hoping to increase that when they move on to people 75 and older later this month.

People 75 and older can begin registering for their vaccine by calling (252) 448-9111.

