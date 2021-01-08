Advertisement

Human trafficking victim identified and being remembered

We now know the name of the 16-year-old who died December 30th from an apparent drug overdose, after police say a man held the girl against her will and forced her to prostitute.
By Amber Lake
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We now know the name of the 16-year-old who died December 30th from an apparent drug overdose, after police say a man held the girl against her will and forced her to prostitute.

A community mourns the loss of Nandy Clayton.

The 16-year-old is described, by her pastor, as being a sweet girl who was a go-getter.

Nandy left behind a large family, friends and a 2-year-old son.

Nandy died from a drug overdose at the Baymont Inn in Greenville, where police said she was held against her will and forced to engage in prostitution.

Police say Nandy, who turned 16 on Dec. 7th, had been in an ongoing relationship with her abuser, 21-year-old Anthony Cox.

Eliza Bleu says she is a human trafficking advocate and survivor.

She explains that she was attached to her former abusers and it was very hard for her to get away.

A Go-Fund-Me was created to cover the cost of laying Nandy to rest, and help start a fund to assist in opening a facility that helps young girls get out of situations like the one Nandy was in.

Nandy Clayton Go-Fund-Me

Page wants people to know that human trafficking isn’t always a van with tinted windows that you need to look out for. It is also someone you can be close to.

The number for the Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

Previous Story

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Nurses need help”: State nurses association calls on governor for stronger action
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Cases rise over 11,000 in one day, more deaths in the East reported
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries