ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - ENC Congressmen G.K. Butterfield (D) and Greg Murphy (R) were on opposite sides of Wednesday’s vote to certify the electoral college votes. But, they were on the same side of a building broken into by people trying to stop that vote.

“What happened yesterday is to be deplored. The people are to be arrested,” said Murphy, who was one of the more than 140 republican members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of some states Wednesday. “I was not going to be bullied or pushed into changing those beliefs based upon the violence that occurred.”

Less than 24 hours after an angry mob stormed the Capitol Building with hopes of stopping the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory, Congressmen Butterfield and Murphy are holding President Trump at least partially responsible. They say he escalated the attack over unfounded accusations of voter fraud.

“For weeks, this president has convinced his base that this election was stolen,” said Butterfield, of North Carolina’s first congressional district. “And, it was not stolen.”

Now, they’re each facing growing, bipartisan pressure to force the president to step aside. Republicans and Democrats announced they supported the invocation of the 25th amendment over President Trump’s involvement in Wednesday’s rebellion.

“These people were incited. They were incited by the President Trump to disrupt the certification of his defeat,” said Butterfield. “I’m not ready to call for the invocation of the 25th amendment, but I am calling for some type of intervention.”

Murphy voted to not certify only Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes. The votes were eventually certified in what turned into a late joint-session of Congress.

“I don’t know what a resignation in the next few days is going to do,” said Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd congressional district. “But, it’s time that we plan for the next president. And do so accordingly.”

Both members of Congress say neither they nor any member of their staff were injured during the attack.

