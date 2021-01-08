Emergency meeting held in Pitt County to discuss vaccine distribution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An emergency, joint meeting happened Thursday where the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Health were able to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine distribution plan was laid out and Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said 700 doses have been administered by the health department and Vidant Medical Center has vaccinated more than 5,300 team members and providers.

But when exactly can you plan to make an appointment and get your vaccine?

“Since we do not know the amount of vaccine that we are getting, when we are getting it, we have to plan as Dr Silvernail said earlier day by day. We also have to plan in coordination with the states guidance as to who we can vaccinate when.”

Dr. Silvernail said Vidant Health and the Health Department are the only providers able to distribute the vaccine for now.

Other providers can sign up on January 11th to become a distributer of the vaccine.

The next phase of vaccine distribution is phase 1B which Dr. Silvernail said is divided into three groups.

Group one is for anyone over the age of 75.

The next group is for health care workers who are 50 and older and weren’t vaccinated in phase 1A

The group after that, is for other healthcare workers and first responders who also weren’t vaccinated in phase 1A.

Dr. Silvernail said that distribution will start Monday, January 11th.

The health department is getting 224 doses for the first group and all doses are accounted for, with appointments made.

“And we will probably have to stick to appointment only strictly because when we did the math of how long it would take us to do the vaccine every 15 minutes, some of these individuals would be in their cars for as much as 7 hours waiting in line. We knew that, that could not happen so we had to resort back to appointments.”

Dr. Silvernail says to date, no doses of the vaccine have been wasted.

He also said as we work our way through the phases and people start getting their second round of vaccines, this will double the work load but he’s hoping to spread the work load across the medical community after more providers are registered to distribute the vaccine.

The Health Department is working closely with Vidant Health and discussing the possibility of a large immunization clinic to serve the general public in the future.

Silvernail said ECU is supporting the health department by providing nurses, faculty and students, and mobile vaccine teams to help the Health Department.

