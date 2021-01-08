ECU women at Wichita State postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Shocker program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball game at Wichita State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Shocker program.

Rescheduling information regarding this American Athletic Conference contest has yet to be determined.

The Lady Pirates will now return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 13 against UCF at 6 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.

