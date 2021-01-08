Advertisement

ECU women at Wichita State postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Shocker program

ECU at Wichita State basketball
ECU at Wichita State basketball(WITN Sports)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball game at Wichita State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Shocker program.

Rescheduling information regarding this American Athletic Conference contest has yet to be determined.

The Lady Pirates will now return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 13 against UCF at 6 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.

