DEPUTIES: Brush fire sparked during attempt to cover up Nash County murder

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man and a woman are facing charges for their role surrounding the death of a man whose body was found during a brush fire.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that Elijah Alston, 27, of Nashville, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Dominick Parker.

Cimone Johnson, 26, of Clayton, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

On December 30th, deputies and firefighters responded to the 8300 block of Highway 58 North in Castalia for a brush fire.

Parker’s body was discovered in the area of the fire.

Investigators say that Parker had been shot and killed and that the suspects ended up starting a brush fire when they burned his body to try to cover up the crime.

Alston is also charged with concealment/failure to report a death and is being held without bond. Johnson is also facing outstanding drug charges from an unrelated investigation. She’s being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Investigators a clear motive has not been established in the case.

