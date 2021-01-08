Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Brush fire sparked during attempt to cover up Nash County murder

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man and a woman are facing charges for their role surrounding the death of a man whose body was found during a brush fire.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that Elijah Alston, 27, of Nashville, has been charged with the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Dominick Parker.

Cimone Johnson, 26, of Clayton, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

On December 30th, deputies and firefighters responded to the 8300 block of Highway 58 North in Castalia for a brush fire.

Parker’s body was discovered in the area of the fire.

Investigators say that Parker had been shot and killed and that the suspects ended up starting a brush fire when they burned his body to try to cover up the crime.

Alston is also charged with concealment/failure to report a death and is being held without bond. Johnson is also facing outstanding drug charges from an unrelated investigation. She’s being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Investigators a clear motive has not been established in the case.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Nurses need help”: State nurses association calls on governor for stronger action
16-year-old, Nandy Clayton.
Human trafficking victim identified and being remembered
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week
The state Department of Health and Human Services says 84 counties are now in the red category.
COVID-19: Cases rise over 11,000 in one day, more deaths in the East reported
COVID-19 Vaccine
Lenoir County COVID-19 vaccination clinic fills all slots, registration paused
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries
Lenoir County Public Schools get grant to help stock food pantries