DEPUTIES: $16k cash, drugs found in Pasquotank County home

(L-R) Darryl Elliott, Rashawn Baum
(L-R) Darryl Elliott, Rashawn Baum(Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pasquotank County deputies say they found $16,000 in cash and cocaine after a raid on a home in Elizabeth City.

The sheriff’s office arrested Darryl Elliot and Rashawn Baum on Wednesday on a number of drug related charges.

Deputies say they were told that drugs were being sold out of a home on River Road in Elizabeth City. After an investigation and search of the home, they recovered 12 ounces of cocaine, a loaded gun and more than $16,000.

Elliott is jailed on a $175,000 bond, while Baum is facing a $50,000 bond.

