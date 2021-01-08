Advertisement

Craven County to begin vaccinating residents 75+

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:19 AM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Another county will begin vaccinating people 75 and older Friday.

Craven County will begin vaccinations for Phase 1B, which includes residents over the age of 75, regardless of their health or living situations and older healthcare workers.

CarolinaEast Health System says if you are a patient at CarolinaEast Physicians or Coastal Carolina Health Care, your doctor will call you to set up an appointment. The health department will do something similar, but specific details weren’t provided.

There are more than 16,000 people in this group and limited vaccines, so officials say it may take several weeks to get everyone vaccinated.

For more information, click here.

