Congressman Murphy opposes efforts to remove President Trump from office

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Congressman Murphy opposes efforts to remove President Trump from office saying it’s, “An unnecessary and partisan act which will only further divide our nation.”

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement amid calls to remove President Donald Trump from office through the 25th Amendment and impeachment:

“The lawlessness the world witnessed at the Capitol on Wednesday was an utter embarrassment to the United States of America,” said Murphy. “Those who participated in the riot should be held responsible and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Thankfully, President Trump has committed to a peaceful transition of power. He spoke to the nation last night asking for peace and unity and support of the new administration. Speaker Pelosi’s intention to prematurely remove him from office is an unnecessary and partisan act which will only further divide our nation. I will oppose any such efforts to remove the president prior to the inauguration on January 20th.”

