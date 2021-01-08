Advertisement

Beaufort County DSS closed Friday due to COVID cluster

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Department of Social Services is closed on Friday, January 8, due to an identified cluster of COVID-19 cases.

DSS leaders say the building will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized while the building is closed. The agency is expected to re-open to the public on Monday.

Applications for public assistance programs may be made online at EPASS.NC.GOV, dropped off in the drop-off box outside the front door, or mailed to P.O. Box 1358, Washington, NC 27889.

Employees say reports of child abuse, neglect or dependency or adult abuse, neglect, or exploitation may be made by calling 252-946-7111 and ask to speak to the on-call social worker.

