Basnight Bridge named American Infrastructure’s Bridge of the Year for 2020

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) -The Marc Basnight Bridge in Dare County has been named 2020′s ‘Bridge of the Year’ by American Infrastructure magazine, a leading industry publication.

The 2.8-mile bridge, which spans Oregon Inlet, opened to traffic in February 2019.

American Infrastructure went on to laud the engineers who designed and built the bridge for overcoming the harsh coastal environment and rapidly changing sea conditions to create a structure built to last 100 years.

The bridge has previously earned the Project of the Year award from the American Society for Civil Engineers, an Award of Excellence from the American Segmental Bridge Institute, and a Sustainable Design Award from the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute.

Basnight, the bridge’s namesake who was one of North Carolina’s most powerful state legislators, died Dec. 28.

