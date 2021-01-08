Advertisement

Air purifier installation underway in state prisons

(WRAL)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Nearly 4,000 air purifiers are being installed in the ductwork of 53 North Carolina prisons in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of the staff and the offenders in our custody is our number one priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “These devices will help to stop the airborne spread of the virus in our facilities and is another tool to use in our ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of this awful virus.”

These “air ionizers” work by making the virus particles heavier and easier to filter.

The IWave air purifiers were bought last month at a cost of $1.8 million and are in the process of being installed in the ductwork in the facilities.

Around 20 percent of the installation has been completed and the project is anticipated to be finished by early next month.

“We look forward to seeing air quality benefits across North Carolina’s prison system for years to come,” Ishee said.

