Advertisement

2 Florida men accused of robbing graves for religious ritual

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in...
Lake County Sheriff’s officials said that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, which is near Orlando.(Source: Lake Country Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — Two central Florida men are accused of stealing skulls from a cemetery and using them for “religious practices,” sheriff’s officials said.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the thefts occurred Dec. 6 at Edgewood Cemetery in Mount Dora, which is near Orlando.

Investigators found evidence, including cigars, at the gravesites. They sent the evidence to a lab for DNA testing, the post said.

BUSTED BY DETECTIVES!! LAKE SHERIFF'S DETECTIVES OBTAIN ARREST WARRANTS FOR TWO POLK COUNTY MEN IN CONNECTION WITH...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 7, 2021

The DNA samples were then submitted into a database for comparison, officials said. One sample matched Brian Montalvo Tolentino, 43, of Davenport.

Detectives contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and detectives obtained a search warrant for mouth swabs from Tolentino for a direct DNA comparison.

Investigators from Lake County then interviewed Tolentino, who confessed to going to the cemetery with Juan Burgos Lopez, 39, of Lake Wales.

Tolentino told detectives that Lopez used a crowbar to open the vaults and then removed the items that were taken and used for religious practices, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives from Polk County got a search warrant for Lopez’s residence to try to locate the remains. They found some items within what appeared to be a religious shrine.

The men were arrested on charges of disturbing the contents of a grave and abuse of a dead body. Jail records did not list attorneys for either man.

Polk County officials may add additional criminal charges, the post said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Nurses need help”: State nurses association calls on governor for stronger action
16-year-old, Nandy Clayton.
Human trafficking victim identified and being remembered
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Democrats plan lightning Trump impeachment, want him out now
This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police...
Police officer’s death intensifies Capitol siege questions
TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
More arrests in Capitol riot as more video reveals brutality
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Frosty start to a sunny Sunday
FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Eastern Elementary School will move to virtual instruction for the week of January 11-15 due to...
Eastern Elementary going fully remote this week