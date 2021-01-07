Advertisement

UNC Lenoir Health Care workers receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“I’m feeling great,” director of pharmacy Dale Hardy said after completing the dosing schedule.
By Cindy Choi
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The first group to get the COVID-19 vaccine at UNC Lenoir Health Care in December is receiving their second dose the first week of 2021, making them the first to complete the dosing schedule in Lenoir County.

The hospital has been administering the first doses for several weeks and on Monday, staff members received the second dose. The hospital has more than 900 frontline employees in Phase 1a.

The number of recipients at the clinic on the fifth floor different every day.

“We have averaged around 40 [staff members] a day,” employee health nurse Tammy Jones said. “We’ve done first vaccines and second doses already.”

Jones said on Wednesday, a total of more than 40 staff members got vaccinated, three of those getting their second dose, including director of pharmacy Dale Hardy.

“Oh I’m feeling great,” Hardy said after getting the injection, adding his arm felt a little sore both times. “It’s just an exciting time to be able to accomplish this. Every one person that’s vaccinated puts us one step closer to ending this pandemic.”

The FDA released a statement on Monday addressing topics such as “reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, changing the dose (half-dose), or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people against COVID-19,” according to the statement.

The FDA said those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna must get the two full doses. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine recipients should wait 21 days between the first and second dose while for Moderna recipients, the interval is 28 days.

Hardy echoed the statement, adding you should stay with the same brand of vaccine in order for it to be effective.

“You want to make sure that you do it the same way the clinical trial was done because we have evidence that it works when it’s done that way,” Hardy said. “But at the same time, if somebody were to go a little bit later – say past day 21, 22, they should still get their second dose because we still think it will be effective.”

Although Hardy completed the dosing schedule, he said it’ll take time for the immune system to respond to the vaccine. However, he is now one less person that poses a risk to his family and friends.

“I’ve had it, I’m doing great. Feel great,” Hardy said. “And I hope that that encourages some of those people that are on the fence or not quite decided about taking it – because I think getting people to take the vaccine is the only way out of the pandemic.”

