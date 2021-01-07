TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tax preparation company TurboTax has sent an e-mail to users to update them on issues with stimulus checks.

According to the e-mail obtained by WITN, it says an IRS issue caused millions of payments to be sent to the wrong accounts. The company says they are working on a solution with the Treasury and the IRS to get the issue resolved.

TurboTax says they expect the issue will be fixed within days and payments will be deposited into the correct bank accounts. They are also working with the IRS to make sure they have the correct banking information.

