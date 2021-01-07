State’s new chief justice asks governor to consider early COVID vaccines for court officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - To fully reopen North Carolina’s courts, the state’s new chief justice wants Governor Roy Cooper to allow court employees to receive the COVID vaccine sooner than currently scheduled.

During Wednesday’s online installation ceremony for himself and two other justices, Chief Justice Paul Newby said he asked the governor to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines more quickly to local court officials to meet a requirement to keep open the courts.

Court activities in all 100 counties are dramatically scaled back since the pandemic began.

Last month, outgoing Chief Justice Cheri Beasley delayed most court proceedings statewide for 30 days, citing a case surge.

Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer also participated in Wednesday’s ceremony.

