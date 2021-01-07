Advertisement

State’s new chief justice asks governor to consider early COVID vaccines for court officials

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - To fully reopen North Carolina’s courts, the state’s new chief justice wants Governor Roy Cooper to allow court employees to receive the COVID vaccine sooner than currently scheduled.

During Wednesday’s online installation ceremony for himself and two other justices, Chief Justice Paul Newby said he asked the governor to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines more quickly to local court officials to meet a requirement to keep open the courts.

Court activities in all 100 counties are dramatically scaled back since the pandemic began.

Last month, outgoing Chief Justice Cheri Beasley delayed most court proceedings statewide for 30 days, citing a case surge.

Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer also participated in Wednesday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside

Latest News

UNC Chapel Hill
UNC-Chapel Hill sets three-week delay for in-person learning
Ray'shawn Gerard Vredenburg
Remains of a missing New Bern man found, suspect arrested
Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility
Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility
Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays
Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed