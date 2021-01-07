Temple tops ECU women in key AAC showdown, 66-57

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team faltered down the stretch as Temple pulled away from a close ball game in the fourth quarter to beat the Pirates, 66-57, Wednesday night inside Minges Coliseum.

The Owls (3-3, 3-0 AAC) won their third straight game, while handing the Pirates (5-5, 3-2 AAC) their second consecutive conference loss.

“Hats off to Temple,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “They came in here from the jump and wanted it more than we did. They’re a tough, hard-nosed team with two really good post players.”

Lashonda Monk scored a team-high 17 points, while Taniyah Thompson added 12 points and six rebounds for the Pirates.

Alexa Williamson dropped a game-high 19 points, while AAC Co-Preseason Player of the Year Mia Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls in the win.

“There’s not a lot of good I can say about our performance tonight,” added McNeill. “I’m disappointed in the way we played from the start. Even when we went on that run in the second quarter, we weren’t playing our brand of basketball. We’ve lost our focus. We’re a defensive-minded team yet, in the last three games, we’ve not pushed our opponents over 16 turnovers, and that’s not who we are. We’ve got to be able to put it together on both ends of the floor.”

Next up, ECU plays at Wichita State Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

