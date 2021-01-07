Advertisement

Temple tops ECU women in key AAC showdown, 66-57

By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team faltered down the stretch as Temple pulled away from a close ball game in the fourth quarter to beat the Pirates, 66-57, Wednesday night inside Minges Coliseum.

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5l6R82TdfI

The Owls (3-3, 3-0 AAC) won their third straight game, while handing the Pirates (5-5, 3-2 AAC) their second consecutive conference loss.

“Hats off to Temple,” said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “They came in here from the jump and wanted it more than we did. They’re a tough, hard-nosed team with two really good post players.”

Lashonda Monk scored a team-high 17 points, while Taniyah Thompson added 12 points and six rebounds for the Pirates.

Alexa Williamson dropped a game-high 19 points, while AAC Co-Preseason Player of the Year Mia Davis added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls in the win.

“There’s not a lot of good I can say about our performance tonight,” added McNeill. “I’m disappointed in the way we played from the start. Even when we went on that run in the second quarter, we weren’t playing our brand of basketball. We’ve lost our focus. We’re a defensive-minded team yet, in the last three games, we’ve not pushed our opponents over 16 turnovers, and that’s not who we are. We’ve got to be able to put it together on both ends of the floor.”

Next up, ECU plays at Wichita State Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside

Latest News

ECU reinstates women’s swimming & diving and tennis after lawsuit threat
South Central Basketball 1-5-21
South Central suffocates C.B. Aycock, 70-35
ECU WBB vs. Temple
Temple tops ECU women in key AAC showdown, 66-57
South Central Basketball 1-5-21
South Central suffocates C.B. Aycock, 70-35
Boston College at Duke Basketball
No. 21 Duke edges Boston College 83-82 without Coach K