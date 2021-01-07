Advertisement

State’s proposed social studies standards prompt debate

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard (Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Efforts in North Carolina to make social studies standards more inclusive are drawing complaints as well as praise.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported that reaction on Wednesday to the proposed standards was largely split along partisan lines. The State Board of Education reviewed proposed K-12 standards that include language such as having teachers discuss systemic discrimination and the perspectives of marginalized groups.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said the new standards appear to be political in nature. Board member Jill Camnitz said the standards are not about blame and guilt. She said the standards seek to draw ”on the richness of the American historical experience” so that children can “better appreciate their legacy.”

