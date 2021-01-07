South Central suffocates C.B. Aycock, 70-35

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys basketball team opened the season with a commanding 70-35 win over C.B. Aycock Wednesday night. Other final scores from across the East are included!

BOYS FINAL SCORES

C.B. Aycock 35 - South Central 70

Hertford County 73 - J.H. Rose 65

North Lenoir 63 - Greene Central 65

South Lenoir 46 - West Craven 56

SW Onslow 44 - Dixon 55

GIRLS FINAL SCORES

C.B. Aycock 31 - South Central 47

East Carteret 60 - Pender 23

SW Onslow 74 - Dixon 4

First Flight 62 - Camden County 29

Richlands 54 - Heide Trask 42

Clinton 42 - Wallace Rose-Hill 30

