South Central suffocates C.B. Aycock, 70-35
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central boys basketball team opened the season with a commanding 70-35 win over C.B. Aycock Wednesday night. Other final scores from across the East are included!
BOYS FINAL SCORES
C.B. Aycock 35 - South Central 70
Hertford County 73 - J.H. Rose 65
North Lenoir 63 - Greene Central 65
South Lenoir 46 - West Craven 56
SW Onslow 44 - Dixon 55
GIRLS FINAL SCORES
C.B. Aycock 31 - South Central 47
East Carteret 60 - Pender 23
SW Onslow 74 - Dixon 4
First Flight 62 - Camden County 29
Richlands 54 - Heide Trask 42
Clinton 42 - Wallace Rose-Hill 30
