Several members of Congress plan to object to results giving Biden the win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While riots erupted outside, action was being taken inside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Several members of Congress, including one of our House Representatives, Dr. Greg Murphy, object to the election results in some battleground states that gave Joe Biden the presidency.

Objections have happened in the past, but it’s usually over concerns about a single state. The most recent instance was over Ohio electors in 2005, as well as over a contested race between Bush and Gore in Florida in 2000.

Jason Roberts, a UNC professor specializing in political science says this is rare and seems more symbolic than anything.

“It’s very unusual to have this many people to say they’re going to be willing to protest,” he said.

We also spoke with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper about how he felt about the objections.

“The states have made clear their preferences and I feel pretty confident that Congress will accept those election results today,” explained Cooper.

Despite the objections, it is highly unlikely that the election results will be thrown out.

