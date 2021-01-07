Advertisement

Senator Burr says President Trump bears responsibility for protests

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator Richard Burr says the blame for the protests in Washington D.C. Wednesday lies with President Trump.

Burr says, “For nearly 250 years, our nation’s commitment to the peaceful transition of power has been the shining hallmark of our democracy. Today, America’s core principles were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed.

“Let me be clear: these actions are not a defense of this country, but an attack on it.

“I supported President Trump’s legal right to contest the election results through the courts, but the courts have now unanimously and overwhelmingly rejected these suits. No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election. The President bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward.

“Congress will uphold its constitutional duty and certify the results of the election.”

Congress reconvened Wednesday night to certify the election results.

