School nurses work to keep staff and students safe as COVID cases rise

By Stacia Strong
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It was last week that the Craven County Board of Education made the decision to postpone student’s return to the classroom for face to face instruction, instead opting to go virtual for the first two weeks. Now the school system says they are beginning to see the number of positive cases among staff and students rise following the holiday break.

School nurses for the district say thankfully due to the holiday break and the decision to start school remotely, the number of people having to be quarantined has been limited.

“As nurses, we’ve been very much hands on with COVID with the planning, developing processes, with training and with data collection and implementation of our strategies,” said school nurse Luanne Mack.

Mack is the co-lead nurse for the school system. She says the past year has been tiring as just 25 nurses look after the health and well-being of more than 13,000 students and staff members. “Our job has been a 24-hour job seven days a week since March the 13th,” said Mack.

In-person learning for the school district is set to resume on January 19th, but in order for the return for students to be safe Mack says families need to be taking the 3 W’s seriously.

“The next two weeks people do not need to lose sight of the 3 W’s, they need to wear a mask, they need to wash their hands and they need to maintain social distancing,” said Mack.

Craven County Schools has a full list of current COVID cases on their website, https://www.cravenk12.org.

