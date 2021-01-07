Advertisement

Restaurant at PGV gets COVID loan

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Greenville restaurant hit hard by the pandemic is receiving some financial relief from the city it calls home.

The Flight Cafe at the Pitt-Greenville Airport received the first Minority and Women Business Enterprise Fund Loan from the city of Greenville.

Foot traffic at the airport has been greatly reduced during the pandemic, and owner Ronald Dixon says he had to shut down.

The cafe is the only restaurant in the airport, and Dixon says he’s excited to reopen the doors this Friday.

Dixon says, ”Opportunity around the community so that they can see that Flight Cafe is on the map and we’re trying to grow. Not just ourselves, but the airport as well.”

American Airlines resumed limited service at the airport this week as well.

