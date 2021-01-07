Advertisement

Police: Killing of deer in residential area was ‘dangerous’

File photo: Deer
File photo: Deer(Canva)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (AP) - Police in a town in North Carolina’s Outer Banks are investigating after someone shot and killed a deer with an arrow inside the town’s limits.

The Town of Southern Shores police department said in a statement that the deer was found dead on Saturday morning. Police said the town code prohibits the shooting or discharging of arrows within the town’s corporate limits.

Police said the killing of the deer with an arrow “is extremely dangerous in a residential community, especially in common areas where people recreate. It is not safe, and it is unacceptable.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TurboTax has sent this e-mail to customers about delays in stimulus payments.
TurboTax explains issues with stimulus payments
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education
Teacher writes anonymous letter to Pitt County Board of Education saying, “Today you failed”
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Travis Fletcher talks about pulling up to see his business, Eastern Carolina Coating and...
Business owner in the East speaks out after fire destroys his business and everything inside

Latest News

UNC Chapel Hill
UNC-Chapel Hill sets three-week delay for in-person learning
Ray'shawn Gerard Vredenburg
Remains of a missing New Bern man found, suspect arrested
Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility
Community college nears competition on new culinary arts facility
Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays
Grifton Mission says financial and food needs continue beyond the holidays
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed
ENC congressmen grapple with growing pressure for Trump to be removed