Pitt County student among many objecting to school board decision sending students back in the classroom

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following the Pitt County Board of Education decision returning students to in-person learning, students and teachers who disagree are speaking out.

In an anonymous open letter, one Pitt County teacher called the decision a failure.

Now, a student says she worries cases could worsen, and she’ll end the semester virtually any way.

Ashley Rogers is a senior at D.H. Conley High School who was moved by the anonymous letter. She says she hoped the decision would allow for virtual learning temporarily.

Rogers says she currently has someone in her home who tested positive. She’s concerned about students potentially bringing the virus home and infecting their families.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said he’s in alignment with the school board’s decision and believes the younger demographic’s transmission rate is lower. He said, though there’s always a risk of students infecting families, in-person classes are best for the students.

Rogers wanted to do virtual learning for a while so that she wouldn’t have to spend the rest of the semester virtually later on.

Ashley Rogers said, “Infections have gone up since the holidays, which is obviously very true. We all know that, and I think that was really reasonable. I mean, say, we go virtual for two to four weeks; I’d much rather do that and then be able to finish out my senior year than go two weeks now, and then they may have to shut us down for the rest of the semester.”

Rogers says she’s disappointed about the possibility of missing out on prom and in-person graduation as well.

WITN did reach out to the Public Information Officer of Pitt County Schools and the board for comment, and they declined.

The school board plans to discuss the topic of virtual learning again during their meeting on Monday.

